‘U.S. Is a Culture Rooted in Violence,’ Todd Chandler Says

“I don’t assume that the Second Modification is ever going to get modified,” mentioned U.S. documentary filmmaker Todd Chandler at Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Movie Pageant throughout a web based Q&A on Sunday, admitting it’s an intense time to be addressing such questions simply earlier than the election. His movie “Bulletproof” is screening on the competition.

“I don’t assume I felt hopeful or hopeless [when making this film], I felt like I hopefully succeeded in making one thing that may no less than immediate some questioning. I really feel cautiously hopeful of some small, small shift away from the upcoming fascism,” he added.

In “Bulletproof,” proven on the Czech occasion after its premiere at Scorching Docs in Canada, the place it received the award for the Rising Worldwide Filmmaker, Chandler reveals U.S. society in the period of faculty shootings. Touring all around the nation, from Texas, Las Vegas, New York, Chicago to Silicon Valley in California and rural Missouri, he visited colleges and talked to individuals making an attempt to guard their college students, in any approach they’ll.

“You may go to a place like Texas and even simply a specific space the place individuals are usually a bit additional on the appropriate and the tradition is a bit extra pro-gun, then you possibly can journey 4, 5 hours to Austin and it may be completely totally different. Our tradition is diversified and what may be thought of regular in one half, may be thought of very excessive in one other,” he instructed the viewers.

Describing his desire for “letting a second play out,” Chandler noticed that with a material that’s so contentious, individuals deliver their very own private opinions to the movie.

“It’s very intentional that ‘Bulletproof’ isn’t about my perspective,” he mentioned. “These questions on gun violence are current throughout the nation, however once we are enthusiastic about the way to forestall that, are we speaking about the way to actually cease bullets or about having a cultural shift in order that this type of violence is not a difficulty?,” he questioned. “Do I wish to see weapons in the world? No. I want there have been no weapons. However the USA is a tradition rooted in violence. Probably the most tough query is how do you undo centuries of masculinist, white-suprematist, capitalist violence in a nation that was formed by these forces.”

Crediting localized, grass-roots actions and the Black Lives Matter with sparking a change, Chandler was additionally impressed by his personal college students at Brooklyn Faculty in New York.

“About 5 years in the past there was a dialog in my class about a college capturing. They talked a lot about racialized violence, about how these mass shootings are a product of white entitlement, principally male. There isn’t any approach to singularly categorical why this stuff occur, however they have been implying there’s something cultural there,” he instructed Selection in the course of the Q&A.

“They talked about the way it was to develop up in town, as principally Black and Latino younger individuals, with the police in colleges and metallic detectors, being handled as in the event that they have been criminals. It opened up house for me to consider this police logic and the way it has overtaken so lots of our social establishments and public areas.”

Whereas the work of Frederick Wiseman was definitely an affect, Chandler mentioned, he additionally talked about Christopher Harris, an experimental filmmaker primarily based in Iowa, and Harun Farocki’s “The way to Reside in the FRG” as essential in getting “Bulletproof” made.

“It made me assume very in a different way about what I filmed. We’ve got lockdown drills, lecturers stepping as much as a firing vary with weapons, the safety associated issues but in addition college students at a parade or a basketball follow. I started to see this stuff much less as contrasts and extra as residing in the identical house. These are rituals which are deeply American,” he mentioned, mentioning that his was by no means going to be a character-driven movie.

“To me, the way in which all of it match collectively was this concept of efficiency and choreographies of our bodies and house. I began to consider the movie as a fractured and incomplete ethnography. What can we find out about a tradition by its rituals? If we have a look at those occurring in and round colleges, what can this inform us?”

Calling his observational documentary a “meditation on worry,” Chandler wished to indicate how persons are responding to it as effectively.

“So many of those responses are pushed by the worry of the unknown. That unknown turns into larger and larger, and folks reply in larger and larger methods,” he mentioned, additionally referring to a lady who determined to make bulletproof hoodies after witnessing a neighborhood capturing [Vy Tran’s Wonder Hoodie].

“I attempted it on and I didn’t really feel safer, however my concepts about security usually are not essentially about being protected against bullets. Though the lady who began that firm wished to guard individuals from police violence. And as a white man in this nation, I don’t essentially have to fret about that.”