U.S. lawmakers ‘very shut’ to small business COVID-19 funding deal: officials

An settlement would end a stalemate that has lasted higher than each week over Republican President Donald Trump’s request in order to add $250 billion to a small-business mortgage program.
2 hours in the past
Information Articles
An settlement would end a stalemate that has lasted higher than each week over Republican President Donald Trump’s request in order to add $250 billion to a small-business mortgage program.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment