General News

U.S. Olympic Committee says more ‘clarity’ needed on 2020 games

March 22, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Information Articles


The committee replied to a postponement request by means of USA Swimming, whose CEO said, “Everyone has expert unimaginable disruptions, mere months sooner than the Olympic Video games.”



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment