U.S. Open scheduled for June postponed due to coronavirus: report

March 27, 2020
The U.S. Open initially scheduled to be carried out June 18-21 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York has been postponed over coronavirus points, the New York Submit reported on Thursday.



Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

