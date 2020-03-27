U.S. Open scheduled for June postponed due to coronavirus: report

The U.S. Open initially scheduled to be carried out June 18-21 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York has been postponed over coronavirus points, the New York Submit reported on Thursday.
26 minutes in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
The U.S. Open initially scheduled to be carried out June 18-21 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York has been postponed over coronavirus points, the New York Submit reported on Thursday.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment