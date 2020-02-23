U.S. prosecutors to lay out case against Julian Assange at extradition hearing

LONDON — The U.S. authorities and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will face off Monday in a high-security London courthouse, a decade after WikiLeaks infuriated American officers by publishing a trove of categorized army paperwork.

A choose at Woolwich Crown Court docket will start hearing arguments from legal professionals for U.S. authorities, who need to attempt Assange on espionage costs that carry a most sentence of 175 years in jail.

The extradition hearing follows years of subterfuge, diplomatic dispute and authorized drama which have led the 48-year-old Australian from fame as a world secret-spiller via self-imposed exile contained in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London to incarceration in a maximum-security British jail.

Assange has been indicted within the U.S. on 18 costs over the publication of categorized paperwork. Prosecutors say he conspired with U.S. military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack right into a Pentagon pc and launch tons of of 1000’s of secret diplomatic cables and army recordsdata on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

U.S. authorities say WikiLeaks’ actions put American lives at risk. Assange argues he was appearing as a journalist entitled to First Modification safety, and says the leaked paperwork uncovered U.S. army wrongdoing. Among the many recordsdata revealed by WikiLeaks was video of a 2007 Apache helicopter assault by American forces in Baghdad that killed 11 individuals, together with two Reuters journalists.

Journalism organizations and civil liberties teams together with Amnesty Worldwide and Reporters With out Borders say the costs against Assange set a chilling precedent for freedom of the press.

“What we’ve got is an assault on journalism,” left-wing Greek lawmaker Yanis Varoufakis mentioned at an Assange assist march in London on Saturday. “The one cost against Julian, hiding behind the nonsense of espionage, is a cost of journalism.”

Assange’s authorized saga started in 2010, when he was arrested in London at the request of Sweden, which wished to query him about allegations of rape and sexual assault made by two ladies. He refused to go to Stockholm, saying he feared extradition or unlawful rendition to america or the U.S. jail camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

In 2012, Assange sought refuge contained in the Ecuadorean Embassy, the place he was past the attain of U.Ok. and Swedish authorities.

For seven years Assange led an remoted and more and more surreal existence within the tiny embassy, which occupies an residence in an upscale block close to the ritzy Harrod’s division retailer. Confined to the constructing, he sometimes emerged onto a small balcony to deal with supporters, and acquired visits from movie star allies together with Girl Gaga and “Baywatch” actress Pamela Anderson.

The connection between Assange and his hosts ultimately soured, and he was evicted in April 2019. British police instantly arrested him for leaping bail in 2012.

Assange’s authorized crew insists the American case against him is politically motivated. His legal professionals say they are going to current proof that the Australian was provided a pardon by the Trump administration if he agreed to say Russia wasn’t concerned in leaking Democratic Nationwide Committee emails that had been revealed by WikiLeaks throughout the 2016 U.S. election marketing campaign.

Assange’s legal professionals say the supply was made in August 2017 by then-Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, who claimed to be appearing on behalf of President Donald Trump.

The White Home has known as the declare “an entire fabrication and a complete lie.” Rohrabacher acknowledges discussing the Democrat leak with Assange, however denies providing a pardon from the president.

An finish to the saga may nonetheless be years away. After per week of opening arguments, the extradition case is due to break till Could, when the 2 sides will lay out their proof. The choose will not be anticipated to rule till a number of months after that, with the dropping aspect possible to attraction.

If the courts approve extradition, the British authorities may have the ultimate say.

The case comes at delicate time for trans-Atlantic relations. The U.Ok. has left the European Union and is eager to strike a commerce cope with the U.S.