General News

U.S. Space Force Names Members ‘Guardians’ Prompting Twitter Reactions

December 19, 2020
3 Min Read

Members of the U.S. Space Force will now be known as “guardians” — and naturally, the web had a discipline day.

Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement on Friday, and america Space Force tweeted that the title was settled on “by area professionals, for area professionals” after a yearlong analysis course of.

“The chance to call a power is a momentous accountability,” the U.S. Space Force tweeted. “Guardians is a reputation with an extended historical past in area operations, tracing again to the unique command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, ‘Guardians of the Excessive Frontier.’”

The company added that the title Guardians connects the group to its “proud heritage and tradition,” in addition to its principal mission of defending the folks and curiosity of the U.S. and its allies.

Created below President Donald Trump’s administration final 12 months as the primary new armed service since 1947, the Space Force was established with the mission of defending U.S. pursuits in area from potential adversaries.

Although Trump champions the initiative, he has finished little to make sure it has the funding, staffing and authority to succeed. When he exits the White Home subsequent month, the Space Force’s future stays unclear.

Whereas the group has gained management of some area operations, many others are nonetheless unfold all through the nation’s different army branches, such because the Military, Air Force and Navy.

Twitter instantly had jokes, and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Marvel’s 2014 hit about intergalactic heroes, trended on the social media platform. One tweet additionally identified the Space Force image’s similarity to the “Star Trek” brand.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” writer-director James Gunn appeared to assume the coincidence was a bit too uncanny, tweeting “Can we sue this dork?”

Learn a few of the different reactions under:

 

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.