General News

U.S.T.A. Plans a $15 Million Bailout for Various Tennis Groups

April 16, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Sports activities

Go away a remark

The funding, supposed to help throughout shutdowns associated to the coronavirus pandemic, comes amid uncertainty about whether or not or not the affiliation can have the flexibility to host the U.S. Open match as deliberate.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment