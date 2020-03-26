U.S. Unemployment Claims Hit Record 3.28 Million Last Week Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

U.S. unemployment claims final week hit a historic 3.28 million, the U.S. Division of Labor stated Thursday, because the financial devastation of the coronavirus disaster continues to unfold.

The determine shattered the beforehand document of weekly jobless claims from October 1982 of 695,000, and economists count on the unemployment state of affairs to develop even worse within the weeks forward. In early buying and selling Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Common climbed over 2% after the Senate handed a large $2 trillion stimulus invoice late Wednesday aimed toward stabilizing the U.S. economic system.

The off-the-charts job-loss claims reported Thursday for the week ended March 21, as whole industries have floor to a halt, had been greater than twice analyst consensus estimates of 1.5 million, CNBC reported. A Goldman Sachs report final week predicted 2.25 million unemployment claims, whereas Citigroup had pegged upwards of four million.

Leisure is amongst hardest-hit sectors mirrored within the newest jobless claims, the Labor Division stated. Nearly each Hollywood manufacturing briefly suspended, theme parks and live performance venues closed, and film theaters shuttered nationwide — leaving a whole bunch of hundreds of individuals out of labor.

The Labor Division beforehand reported that preliminary jobless claims from two weeks in the past had spiked 30%, to 281,000 for the week ended March 14. Moody’s Analytics has projected as many as 6 million job losses for the month of March 2020, per Fortune, however it’s attainable the numbers might be greater.

Analysts haven’t absolutely scoped out the implications of the financial recession ensuing from the COVID-19 pandemic, however based mostly on the proof rising to date the image is stark.

Massive media conglomerates are dealing with on common an 11% hit to revenues and a 19% plunge in earnings earlier than curiosity, taxes, depreciation and amortization over the 2020-2022 interval, in keeping with a report by Cowen & Co. launched Wednesday. “We count on U.S. promoting spend to rise 6-7% yearly in ’22-’25, however don’t count on a major step-up in any given 12 months, therefore considerably everlasting injury from COVID-19 occasion,” Cowen lead analyst John Blackledge wrote.