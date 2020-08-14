UAE spoke to India after historic agreement with Israel, Foreign Ministry said – Our main strategic partners are both countries

New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jasshankar on Friday held a telephonic discussion with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the historic peace deal between Israel and the Gulf country. This agreement paves the way for full diplomatic relations between the two countries. Jaishankar said in a tweet that during the telephone conversation there was a discussion about the relationship between UAE and Israel being completely normal. Also Read – Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulated India on Independence Day, said- you have a lot to be proud of

He said, "We deeply appreciate the call made by the UAE Foreign Minister today. Discussed yesterday's announcement to completely normalize relations between the UAE and Israel. Significantly, the UAE and Israel have finalized an agreement aimed at normalizing bilateral relations. It is considered an important development in the direction of peace initiative in West Asia. Almost all Arab countries do not recognize Israel and do not have diplomatic relations.

Jaishankar also held a telephonic conversation with Nigerian Minister of State Geoffrey Onyeyema and discussed the current challenges and development alliances before the world. At the same time, the Ministry of External Affairs also shared information about the telephone conversation between Jaishankar and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said in a weekly press briefing that India is in favor of peace, stability and development in West Asia. We welcome this development. He said that both UAE and Israel are important strategic partners of India.