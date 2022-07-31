Uber accumulates problems in its business in Spain: the Supreme Court reopens the case of an alleged false ERE in Uber Eats for Riders

Now almost a year ago, in August 2021, from Riders x Law denounced on social media what “Uber Eats is committing an undercover ERE by firing many colleagues. They have to hire the workers directly, respect the collective agreement, seniority, etc.” This was denounced before the Courts. Specifically, it was the CCOO and UGT unions that carried out the demand.

Now the Supreme Court has reopened this court case against Uber Eatsannulling the ruling of the National Court, which at the time did not recognize the active legitimacy of both unions to challenge the collective dismissal carried out by Uber Eats in August 2021, to avoid application of the “Ryder Law” that came into force almost a year now.

The National Court had previously considered that, since the workers were autonomous, the unions had no authority to file this complaint. Yesterday it was known that a millionaire and historic fine to Glovo for not complying with the ‘Rider Law’ and could still exceed 100 million euros.

The Supreme Court warns that excluding the majority of the unions of this legitimation by business complaint it could leave unions in a vulnerable position, disregarding victims who could sue individually but not collectively.****

What did Uber Eats do a year ago





With the enactment of the Rider Law in August 2021 by the Spanish government to put an end to false self-employment in these home delivery companies, Uber Eats unilaterally canceled the contracts with its autonomous distributors to move to an outsourcing model (in which other companies hire).

The unions that protect the previous labor relationship of the delivery men and Uber Eats sued the company for what they understood to be a covert ERE. Namely, the company laid off the entire workforce -about 3,000 people- without opening the legal procedure for collective dismissal provided by law for this situation.