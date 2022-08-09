Uber Eats ends up copying Glovo: it will distribute with self-employed workers again, facing the Ministry of Labor

We are a few days away from the anniversary of the Rider Law that forced all delivery companies such as Uber Eats or Glovo to have to hire their delivery men, invalidating the formula of having them as false self-employed. Despite this law, Glovo has continued to use freelancers to work while Uber Eats tried to adapt. Now, after threatening the Ministry of Labour, Uber will return to working with freelancers after the summer.

As we mentioned, despite the fact that this new Rider Law has been in force for many months, companies like Glovo have decided not to comply and carry on as usual. That is why Uber Eats has wanted compete on equal terms de Glovo by contacting its former freelancers to return to work in September.

Uber Eats returns to the delivery model with freelancers

In this way, there are already two of the large delivery companies that have turned their backs on this legislation. Uber Eats has already accused Glovo of having freelancers working, something that informed the Second Vice President Yolanda Díaz herself, through a letter. And seeing that no one from the ministry made Glovo obliged to comply with this law, now Uber Eats has ended up copying them. Specifically, the letter to the Minister explained the following:

We see helplessly how the Government has failed to enforce the Rider Law. And how the disadvantaged situation of all the companies that do comply with it gets worse every day. Faced with this situation, we all ask ourselves the same question: Should we follow Glovo’s example and work with freelancers to be able to compete on equal terms?



Keep in mind that the sanctions are coming, but slowly. In this medium we have already echoed a millionaire fine to Glovo in Catalonia, and that could get fat by having numerous open files Throughout the Spanish territory. Now Uber Eats is going to have to face these hypothetical sanctions for continuing with this model.

Although, not everything will be as before. Just like Glovo did on his day, Uber Eats will make important changes in the way you work to prevent workers from being considered as false self-employed, offering a little more freedom. Among these characteristics, the ability to set the price of the tariffs.

What seems clear is that the Rider Law it will end up on wet paper, since the companies to which they were directed are ignoring it. They try to get around it through the implementation of different mechanisms, but it is clear that they do not want to hire their deliveries, preferring to opt for the self-employed system.

Given these facts, an Uber spokesman has given explanations for this news. These say the following:

Given the evidence that the majority of delivery people in Spain want to work as self-employed, we are exploring a new model that allows them to do so while complying with current regulations. In any case, we will continue to offer the option of working with our collaborating fleets.

