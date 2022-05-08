Uber has caused traffic accidents in New York to go down. The key? The drunks

An earlier version of this article was published in 2018.

We are well aware of Uber’s problems. Its multiple difficulties in adjusting to the law, its critical blow to one of the most important labor sectors of local economies, the fierce competition it proposes and that makes the conditions of employees more precarious. We even know about the personal scandals of the company’s leaders. But a decade after its arrival on the market it is also fair to speak of the positive influences of this individual transport platform.

Uber saves lives. Or at least avoid accidents. It is the theory of a study carried out by the University of New York, a city in which this service is very well established. According to its statistics, and comparing the evolution of claims in large cities in different North American states in the same period, the arrival of Uber has gone hand in hand with a drop of between 25 and 35% in related car accidents. with driving under the influence of alcohol.

43 accidents less per month. With a higher mean as the application is more implemented among the population, which makes sense. He also tested where fewer accidents were caused and it is in those places with greater access to Uber, neighborhoods such as Queens or Manhattan saw their accidents drop proportionally to a greater extent than the Bronx.

The star app for drunks. Here we enter the field of speculation, but it may be due to the difference in use between an Uber and a taxi yellow lifelong. In New York you cannot order an ordinary taxi in any way. You must indicate a location that is not a crossroads or a transport station and there are areas on the outskirts of the center where taxi drivers do not even come to pick you up, due to their inconvenience for the following races, something that does not happen with Uber.

It is precisely on those journeys to the outskirts, on semi-empty roads, where more drunk drivers gambled for not waiting hours for a taxi.

personalized service. It has always been Uber’s great asset. The taxi sector is an unfriendly monopoly for the consumer. The change of model and the arrival of competition has harmed the worker (NY licenses cost 600,000 dollars ten years ago, in 2017 they have dropped to 241,000), but it has brought novel advantages that otherwise, in a stagnant market, would not they would have had to be invented and would never have reached the consumer.

It may seem ridiculous to many to wield the superiority of Uber for being able to charge the mobile in their vehicles, but being able to go home more comfortably if you are drunk and avoid accidents is not insignificant.

Image: Humphrey Muleba / Unsplash