Uber has suffered another major security breach: the hacker says it was a piece of cake

According to leaked information, Uber has suffered another massive security incident that could have compromised its entire network. Waiting for official information from Uber, it is believed that this could be greater than the attack suffered in 2016 and could lead to the elimination or alteration of customer access logs, after a hacker compromised internal systems a few hours ago.





These systems provide access to Uber’s cloud services, which are used by companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud (GCP). A security engineer from Yuga Labs has been communicating with the hacker who says that he has compromised Uber’s entire system. Sam Curry, the engineer has said that “the attacker is claiming having fully compromised Uber, showing screenshots where you are an administrator you have access to AWS and GCP.”

Uber has shut down online access to its internal communication and engineering systems while it investigates the breach, according to a report by The New York Times (NYT), which broke the news. The company’s internal messaging platform, Slack, has also been disconnected.

Uber does not lift its head

Last July, internal documents and emails were leaked from this controversial VTC company where a history of lobbying activities and violations of the law was seen… including the existence of a ‘panic button’ to circumvent raids, and a ‘geofencing’ mechanism that altered the results of the app to avoid receiving fines.

And also harmful practices for their drivers. Who knows if this breach, in addition to revealing data on Uber users (private information, trips…) could also expose even more bad practices of the company.

It must be remembered that the company suffered from vulnerabilities that leaked information on several more occasions: in 2014 we were able to see the manual of sabotage against Lyft, a company of the competition in the United States; in 2015, private information about its drivers was leaked…

in 2016 suffered what is so far the largest security breach in its history (waiting to see what happens with last night’s leak): A group of hackers (or just one) stole the personal data of 57 million customers and drivers and Uber wanted to hide it.

We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident. We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available. — Uber Comms (@Uber_Comms) September 16, 2022

The company tried to hide it for a year and even went so far as to pay millions of dollars to hackers to keep your silence. In this case, Uber the only thing he has said so far is that he is investigating the “cybersecurity incident” after the information came to light.

This is how the hacker managed to compromise Uber





The hacker, who said he was 18 years old, has spoken anonymously to The New York Times. He says that texted an Uber employee saying he was from the department of the company’s technology and was able to persuade him to reveal a password.

With that password and a social engineering hack was able to enter Uber’s systems, specifically its internal VPN. The hacker described the company’s security systems as weak.

When accessing the network it found very privileged credentials on network file shares and used them to access everything, including Uber’s production systems and Slack management interface. What is not known is how the hacker was able to bypass two-factor authentication after obtaining the password.

In the 2016 breach, hackers infiltrated a private GitHub repository used by software engineers at Uber and gained access to an AWS account that managed the service’s tasks shared transportation.