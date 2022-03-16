Uber will charge you an extra gas from today: half a euro more per trip, also for electric cars

The thing that gasoline has risen is a popular voice. Go refuel right now translates at high prices to fill a tank. Well, as it has already done in the United States, Uber, the VTC transport service or transport vehicles with driver, may apply an extra cost to customers for gasoline.

The increase will be half a euro. The company has already informed its drivers that it was going to raise those 50 cents per trip in Spain to support them in refueling their vehicles. This price hike will start working from today Wednesday.

For now only two months





This supplement of half euros for the rise in gasoline will also be applied to electric cars. Uber says that the goal is to help continue buying battery cars to advance in this line.

In principle, this increase will be maintained for two months (60 days). Whether to continue or not It will depend on the price of fuels going downrise or stay.

In the United States, both Uber and its great rival Lyft have made this decision. In Spain we do not know anything about the measures that other VTC companies could take, while the government has just announced that it will lower the price of electricity and gasoline on March 29. Do not forget that the carriers of the country are on strike. All this, while the war in Russia and Ukraine, the cause of these price increases, continues.