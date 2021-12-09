Ubisoft admits that it did not act correctly on the harassment allegations: “people lost confidence”

The company considers that it has thought about processes and measures that have not been properly communicated with its employees.

Although the present has been starring Activision Blizzard and some harassment complaints of which Bobby Kotick was aware, apart from a recent wave of layoffs that put the company back in the spotlight, it should be remembered that these kinds of practices have tainted other companies such as Ubisoft. Now, the French company is reconsidering its actions around this problem and has come to the conclusion that could have communicated better with your employees.

What I think we overlooked was the employee experienceAnika GrantA thought that has expressed Anika Grant, Chief of Staff at Ubisoft, in a chat with Axios: “At the beginning of the crisis, we spent a lot of time making sure we had the right correct process, that we were able to start an investigation quickly and efficiently and get some results. ”However, Grant continues the conversation by explaining that in what they failed.

“However, what I think we missed was employee experience. I don’t think we communicated enough with the people who raised the issue about what we found as part of the investigations – the decisions we make and the actions we take. And that’s why I think that, unfortunately, people lost confidence in that process, “Grant concludes.

After putting this dilemma on the table, the personnel director assures that the company is “100% centered“in fixing this lack of communication. Therefore, it remains to be seen how they achieve extinguish all active fires in their offices, as employees are prohibited from speaking to journalists and have already denounced the company’s inaction. However, Ubisoft does not hesitate to contradict the statements of its workers, as it ensures that yes measures are being taken to end this situation.

