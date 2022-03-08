Ubisoft also stops sales of its video games in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine

The company thus joins EA, Epic Games, Activision and other companies that have decided to leave the Russian market.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated March 7, 2022, 16:17 26 comments

According to Reuters, Ubisoft has made the decision to cease sales of its products in Russiathus following the path marked days ago by other large companies in the sector such as Electronic Arts, Epic Games or Activision-Blizzard after a call from a minister of the Government of Ukraine.

The decision affects both physical and digital software sales of the company, as confirmed by a representative of the French publisher to the news agency. It is unknown if this measure will also be extended to Belarus.which is receiving different sanctions from the European Union and the United States for its collaboration with Russia in the invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.

Ubisoft Kyiv.

No details about the future have been shared either. Ubisoft Russiaa subsidiary team of the Moscow-based corporation that opened in 2014 to provide region-specific support for Ubisoft games in the Russian market.

Ubisoft has already announced aid plans for its employees in UkraineUbisoft thus becomes the last company in the sector to leave, at least temporarily, the Russian market in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. It is expected that more companies will announce similar actions in the coming days, which are also being carried out by companies in other sectors such as Netflix.

A few days ago, Ubisoft also announced plans to help with funds, transportation and relocation to its employees in Ukraine, where the fathers of Assassins Creed and Far Cry have two development teams in Kyiv y Odessain the south-west of the country, which are currently in the line of the Russian advance.

