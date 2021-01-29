Ubisoft and Acer maintain their agreement to finance Season 3 of the R6 Spain Nationals

Ubisoft and Acer renew after two years of collaboration their agreement to sponsor Season 3 of the R6 Spain Nationals. Therefore, it will be the third year that Acer will hand over teams to the league with a wide range of high performance from its predator brand, ensuring good performance during the competition.

It will also continue the training work of Ubisoft and Acer through educational videos talking about the tactical section of the game so that fans can learn about the tactics of the best players nationwide.

The Taiwanese company will also offer the MVP Predator (Most Valuable Player) award to the best player in the league.

regular and finals, which you will equip with a Predator notebook.

In the words of Jorge Mata, Esports Manager at Ubisoft Spain:

“We have been collaborating with Acer for 3 years, so if there is someone who knows and understands the needs of our teams and players like us, it is without a doubt them. That is why we could not be happier to have one more year with the most cutting-edge gaming teams on the market, which will not only offer the best gaming experience to all players, but will also make it easy for newcomers.

arrived ”.

Jaume Pausas, Marketing Manager at Acer has also spoken:

“We are very proud to collaborate with

Ubisoft Spain and be part of Season 3 of the R6 Spain Nationals, which brings unique moments and

special to R6 fans, not only equipping with our best Predator devices, but

also supporting the community and its protagonists who make it possible. “