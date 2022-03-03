Ubisoft and IO Interactive support victims in Ukraine with donations, and an itch.io bundle is already on the way

The developers have mobilized in the face of the critical situation with financial contributions and changes in their games.

The invasion of Russia has not left anyone indifferent, as a large number of organizations are turning to offer help to those affected in Ukraine. To this have also been added numerous proposals from the field of video games, as we have seen with a contribution of Embracer Group of 1 million dollars and the donation of CD Projekt RED of 200,000 euros.

There are more and more developers who contribute their grain of sand to the situation, always focusing on offering humanitarian aid through an economic gesture intended for organizations such as Red Cross Ukraine and the like. Now we have known the cases of Ubisoft and IO Interactivethe studio behind the acclaimed Hitman franchise, and their contribution to the cause.

Ubisoft has created hotlines to provide you with personalized support and helpUbisoftUbisoft had already advanced measures that not only supported the Ukrainian population, but also focused on providing any type of help to employees located in that country, since the French company has two studios in Ukraine located in Kiev and Odessa. Now, they have given a new announcement with which they confirm the donation of 200.000 euros a Red Cross Ukraine and Save the Children.

Although Ubisoft had already advanced some of the measures taken to help its workers, which includes salaries in advance and additional fundsnow specify their plans regarding communication with Ukrainian studios: “To keep us closely connected to all members of our team, Ubisoft has created direct lines to provide them with personalized support and help. We have also established a emergency communication system to make sure we can stay in touch with our colleagues in all circumstances.

Our priority is to support our colleagues and their families in any way we can.IO InteractiveOn the other hand, IO Interactive has issued a similar statement with which they assure that they want do all the possible In this situation. As can be read on their Twitter account, they will also allocate money to guarantee humanitarian aid: “Our priority is to support our colleagues and their families in any way we can. We are also going to donate 100,000 euros to the Red Cross to get humanitarian aid to those who urgently need it.

And the chain of contributions from the video game industry does not end here. as shared Brandon Sheffield on Twitter, it seems that various groups of developers are preparing a bundle en it.chio whose profits will go to support Ukraine. This collection of games is still accepting proposals, so any video game creator can participate. sending your project through the link provided by Sheffield in his tweet.

The bundle still does not have a release date, so we will keep an eye on Sheffield to update the information in case you want to participate in this general contribution. “Once again, let’s show the world that video games can be a force for good. Please spread this everywhere,” Sheffield asks the community.

Although this news compiles initiatives based on economic contributions, we must not forget those movements that reject war through video game content changes. In this sense, Battlefield 2042 has announced the withdrawal of a Russian helicopter in the midst of this crisis between states, while EA Sports has announced that it will eliminate the soccer team of the attacking country from all your FIFA products.

More about: Ubisoft, IO Interactive, Bundle and Ukraine.