Ubisoft and Nintendo are not at the Summer Game Fest: will they hold an event this summer?

The French company aims not to celebrate anything, while Nintendo is waiting.

In the mood for video game events? Despite the cancellation of E3 2022, June is loaded with presentations from the main players in the industry. Almost all the conferences come together around the Summer Game Fest organized by Geoff Keighley and yet there are still some that have not confirmed anything.

Yesterday we told you about the more than 30 collaborators that the Summer Game Fest will have, and the fans have quickly noticed not only those who have been encouraged, but also the conspicuous absences. The main? Definitely Ubisoft and as, Nintendo.

Ubisoft has confirmed that it will not hold an eventThe first case is surprising because the French company used to be one of the great protagonists of E3, with its games appearing not only in its own conferences, but also in those of Sony, Microsoft or Nintendo. Nevertheless, Ubisoft has confirmed that it will not hold an eventor so a representative told Axios.

The information signed by Stephen Totilo ensures that, despite the fact that conferences have been scheduled for June for years, the publisher won’t hold an event until later this yearso we will have to wait a few more months to find out what they have in hand.

the nintendo case

As for Nintendo, it has been surprising for a while that the Japanese company does not collaborate with Geoff Keighley. Of the console producers, it is the only one that is not part of in no way from the Summer Game Fest, and has not announced an event of its own, disassociating itself.

Nintendo announces its direct with little noticeDespite this, in Axios they assure that the fact of not having an announced direct does not mean anything yet. Nintendo could still announce an event of its own if we look at the times they have handled in the past. Without going any further, the event of June 15, 2021 was announced on the 2nd of that same month.

We are waiting for news, although in the meantime it is worth pointing out the dates and times of the different confirmed conferences. A new PlayStation State of Play is being held today, and those interested in Xbox news will have to wait until June 12, when Microsoft will host a joint Xbox and Bethesda event.

