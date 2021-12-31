Ubisoft can close your account and delete your games after 6 months of inactivity: this is the case of a player

A user has come across this unpleasant surprise after taking a break from video games.

At the beginning of the month, we told you about the anecdote of a player who had been banned from Forza Horizon 5 for 8,000 years for joking with a dictator. This remained as a anecdotal error and quite comical, but today’s case is not a bit funny. A Ubisoft Connect user has lost their account after 6 months of inactivity, what has produced removing all your games on the platform.

The gamer had taken a break from video games by selling his PCTor, the name of this Norwegian gamer, has shared his story on PCWorld both to complain about Ubisoft’s policies and to warn other users. Tor had been a regular player of titles like Rainbow Six Siege or the Assassin’s Creed installments, but he decided to take a break from video games by selling his computer. In the summer of 2021, he wanted to return to this entertainment to find that Ubisoft had suspended his account for the long period of inactivity.

Upon learning of this, Tor found an email sent by Ubisoft (which fell into the spam folder) in which it notified the closure of your account if you did not connect in the next 30 days. And now that the deactivation has been complete, Ubisoft has communicated to the player that I couldn’t get it back by any means. Needless to say, the rest of the platforms Tor was registered on have not made any changes.

Ubisoft enforces these policies to comply with data protection regulationsUnfortunately, this situation is contemplated in the Ubisoft terms and conditions of use, where it reads that an account can be closed “upon notification, when your account has been active for a period exceeding six months.” After learning about the case of Tor, Ubisoft has come out to defend itself and shields itself from the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation: “We have implemented the process of eliminating accounts in compliance with the requirements of the RGPD (Article 5.1.e on the obligation to limit the period of data retention). Our policies are aligned with legal requirements and with industry standards. This measure also acts as a protection for our players against fraud. “

Despite this, Ubisoft has reconsidered the decision made with Tor due to breaches of its requirements for closing an account. The service has finally been returned to the affected player, although this situation also serves as a reminder that it will be necessary to connect to Ubisoft Connect on a regular basis to prevent the company from removing our games. At more comical points, these kinds of policies have given us somewhat hilarious errors like banning players from Super Smash Bros. for 3DS for 135 years or a curious sting between a Valve worker and a fellow DOTA 2 player.

