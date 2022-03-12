Ubisoft confirms a cybersecurity incident in its services, although it reassures its users

The publishers of Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six: Siege are investigating an issue that occurred last week.

A week ago, Ubisoft informed through its official channels of a problem that prevented the access to various of its video games, systems and services. Now, the French company has issued a brief statement explaining the origin of the inconvenience: a cybersecurity incident of which, they say, they have found no evidence that the private data of the players has been affected.

“Last week, Ubisoft experienced a cybersecurity incident that caused a temporary disruption to some of our games, systems and services. Our IT teams are working with outside experts to investigate the problem“.

There is no evidence that players’ personal information was accessed“As a precautionary measure, we have initiated a company-wide password reset. Additionally, we can confirm that all of our games and services are operating as normal and that, at this time, there is no evidence that players’ personal information was accessed or has been exposed as a result of this incident”. In this way, it seems that users do not have to worry. It is hoped that there will be more information on this matter as the investigation bears fruit.

Ubisoft faces these days the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, the series’ most ambitious expansion to date, while looking to recruit sailors for the Skull and Bones betas. Likewise, the company has decided to leave Russia like so many other companies in the sector.

