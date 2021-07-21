Ubisoft Declares It Will Close Down Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad Servers

Ubisoft has introduced that Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad, its cellular mash-up taste sport, will shut its servers subsequent October.

Printed at the Elite Squad website online in a weblog put up titled “The tale ends”, Ubisoft stated: “It’s with nice unhappiness that we announce that we can not unlock new content material for Elite Squad.”.

A brand new replace, launched as of late, will imply the coming of the most recent new content material for Elite Squad. Then, on October 4, the servers shall be closed completely, which will finish the lifetime of the sport.

“This was once now not a very simple determination, however after exploring a couple of choices with our groups, we concluded that it was once not sustainable. “explains the weblog put up.

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad introduced in august 2020, after being introduced at E3 2019. The crossover contains personajes de Splinter Cellular, Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon y The Department, and had a gameplay in line with the speculation of ​​forming a great staff of operatives.

Then again, This isn’t the tip of Tom Clancy’s crossover video games. Ubisoft not too long ago introduced XDefiant, a loose multiplayer shooter for PC and consoles that contains factions from Splinter Cellular, The Department, and Ghost Recon. And talking of this sport, this morning a brand new gameplay was once printed with all of the major options of the name: factions, sport modes, closed beta … You’ll be able to learn extra about it right here.

In different Ubisoft informationThese days we realized that the French corporate does now not rule out launching its video games on Steam Deck if Valve’s new transportable console finally ends up operating. For sure, a captivating place taking into account that in recent years it has moved moderately some distance from the platform. Anyway, as Steam Deck will mean you can set up different shoppers (like Epic Video games Retailer), a lot of Ubisoft’s video games shall be to be had on base and because release.