Ubisoft defends NFTs internally and employees have been quick to express their rejection

Given the skepticism of its workers, the company would have given away Ghost Recon NFTs to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

In recent weeks, Ubisoft has positioned itself as the great defender of NFT. He began his adventures with some controversial Ubisoft Quartz that did not take long to receive strong criticism by the public. In the eyes of the company, all these people “do not understand” the potential behind this digital asset, and it seems that now it will also have to face the skepticism of your employees.

Confidence in management has already been shaken by the handling of harassment cases, and now this?anonymous employeeAs anticipated Jason Schreier In a report published in Bloomberg, many workers have raised their voices after receiving a memo from their superiors in which they tried to “answer key questions about blockchain and communicate as clearly as possible.” This has not only led to a widespread rejectionbut there have also been statements very against NFTs and all Ubisoft’s proposals that direct it towards this universe: “Are we competing with EA for the title of ‘Studio most hated by the public‘? Because that’s what you’re doing,” says a worker.

Some employees do not understand this change of direction and prefer to focus on creating quality video games: “You know what makes a lot of money too? Making hits that are fun, spectacular, and innovative. Why don’t we just focus on that?” Beyond these opinions, there are those who remember another of Ubisoft’s most controversial episodes: “Seriously, confidence in the management has already been shaken by management of bullying casesAnd now this?”

Ubisoft has not made any statement reflecting the state of its offices or possible solutions to the situation, although a report suggested that the company had given away NFTs to its employees to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Ghost Recon. After all, it all started with the aforementioned Ubisoft Quartz, but the company has also given other steps towards this sector with the collaboration with a platform that uses blockchain and NFT technology.

More about: Ubisoft, NFT and Ubisoft Quartz.