Ubisoft denies the launch of Far Cry 6 on Xbox Game Pass after an error on the platform went viral

A few days ago, users were encouraged to see the cover of the shooter in a service promotion.

We have no doubt that any player can find titles to their liking in the extensive catalog of Xbox Game Pass. Not content with this, the Redmond team continues to expand its platform and, according to the latest publications on the matter, it already allows us to take a look at the games that will be added to the service at the end of July and during the month of August.

Far Cry 6 was mistakenly listed as one of the Xbox Game Pass games in a promotionBeyond this, the networks have been excited in recent days at what seemed to indicate the arrival of Far Cry 6 on Xbox Game Pass. If we look at the tweets that went viral with this information, it seems that several users managed to take a screenshot of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate promotion in which the Ubisoft shooter was seen as one of the titles integrated into the service.

However, the French developer has decided to put a stop to the rumor through a message sent to the TrueAchievements portal, from where they confirm that the presence of Far Cry 6 in the promotion it is a mistake. In this way, we are left without the latest installment of the saga on Xbox Game Pass, but it should be remembered that fans of the shooter can continue polishing their skills in Far Cry 5, which is on the platform.

Also, it’s important to remember that Xbox is still working to provide more experiences to their players. Moving away from the titles that are added to Xbox Game Pass, the company claims to be working on many games that have not yet been announced, so we can expect a few months full of titles.

