Ubisoft details the changes to the Six Invitational 2021

Ubisoft has revealed the changes that will take place in the Rainbow Six esports program that affect the areas of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America, and their plans for the Sux Invitational 2021, which will be different due to restrictions of mobility due to the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prevented it from being held in Paris in person.

For now, the Six Invitational 2021 will replace the Six Major in May this season, although the exact date and location of the tournament have not yet been specified. The Phase 1 schedule has been adjusted in all regions:

Phase 1 of the European League will begin on March 18 at 18:00 CET.

Phase 1 of the North American League will take place on March 24 at 22:00 CET.

Phase 1 of the Latin American League will begin its South Division on March 19.

Phase 1 of the Asia-Pacific League will kick off with its South Division on March 18 at 8:00 CET.

Based on what we learned from the 2020 season and feedback from the community, Ubisoft presents the updates coming to the eSports program this year:

Resolution of ties– Instead of letting a match end in a draw, the winner will be decided in best-of-3 overtime.

Extended lineups: to make it easier for organizations to compete at both regional and national level, they are allowed to have two different alignments; now, they will have the possibility of having a total of 12 players, with up to seven of them registered in each lineup. Every roster must have a minimum of five players, and may have its own specific coach.

Coaches time-out– Coaches can pause the game to discuss a strategy with their players. More details on the practical applications of this change will be provided later.

Regional standardized point system: a normal victory means three points, while a loss does not give you any. When two teams meet in overtime, the winning team gets 2 points, and the loser 1.

You can see all the changes and news in detail on the official Ubisoft website for the event.