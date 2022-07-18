Ubisoft details the types of Sparks of the new Mario + Rabbids for Nintendo Switch

The tactical RPG with Mario characters launches on the hybrid console on October 20, 2022.

After a first installment that surprised both fans of the genre and those who found this crossover between franchises strange, Super Mario and the Rabbids return to the fray this year with Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, a title from Ubisoft Developed exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Of him you have already been able to see some other advance like the one you have in the video that heads this news, but through the account of Twitter official of the game some striking aspects are being detailed, such as the different types of sparks that we will meet in the game.

Sparks grant different benefitsThese ‘sparks’ represent the main novelty of the Ubisoft title, and they will grant us different benefits depending on the one we use at all times in the midst of our tactical battles. You can see their designs below, along with a description of what each of them does (so far, there are nine confirmed ones).

toxiciquake : Poisons enemies



: Poisons enemies Exosphere : Offers a shield with increased damage resistance



: Offers a shield with increased damage resistance Aquanox: Creates large waves of water towards opponents



Reflector : Reflects received attacks towards the enemy



: Reflects received attacks towards the enemy Vampdash : Steal health from the opponent to give it to you



: Steal health from the opponent to give it to you Glitter: Enemies can’t resist his rhythms and movements



Ethering : Allows us to sneak by surprise between the opponents



: Allows us to sneak by surprise between the opponents Pyrogeddon : Creates a meteor shower that damages rivals



: Creates a meteor shower that damages rivals Starburst: Offers extra power to your hero



To see how each of these additions work, we have to wait another three months, since Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope premieres exclusively on Nintendo Switch next October 20, 2022. We have been able to see some of his strengths in advance, so we have compiled five details that can make him a candidate for GOTY once he debuts in the hybrid.

