Ubisoft does not miss its annual appointment at Gamescom and confirms its attendance at the 2022 edition

Companies like Nintendo or PlayStation have distanced themselves from the event, but Ubisoft maintains its presence.

The cancellation of E3, although sad news, has not been an impediment for video game companies. This has left us with a Summer Game Fest full of demos and an Xbox and Bethesda Showcase full of news, but the public is already looking at another of the great events of the summer: the Gamescom 2022which this year will bet on a hybrid format.

Gamescom 2022 will be held from August 24 to 28This festival will take place from August 24 to 28 at Koelnmesse, the international exhibition center in Cologne, Germany. For the time being, the organizers have confirmed the presence of more than 250 companiessomething to which the iconic Ubisoft according to his latest post on Twitter.

The famous French publisher has not given great details of what we can expect from its attendance at the fair, so we can let our imagination run wild with games like Skull and Bones, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora or, why not, the remake of SplinterCell. In addition, it is important to remember that the event has also confirmed the participation of Bandai Namco, THQ Nordic y Koch Mediaso great news is coming for players.

However, Gamescom 2022 will also be marked by notable absences, as there are two companies that have made headlines for their decision not to attend the event. We are talking about Nintendo and PlayStation, who have recently communicated their decision to the community and, therefore, leave us without news during the days that the festival lasts.

