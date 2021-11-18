Ubisoft gives away Splinter Cell Chaos Theory for PC: espionage and stealth in an information war

The French company offers this game for a limited time through its Ubisoft Connect platform on PC.

The return of Splinter Cell in the current generation of consoles is a rumor that has been going on for years. But, while we wait for Ubisoft to take the definitive step to revive the franchise, we can revel in Splinter Cell Chaos Theory at PC, since the French developer has decided to give it away to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the company.

However, it should be noted that all players who wish to get a copy of this Splinter Cell Chaos Theory must do so through Ubisoft Connect on PC, the company’s platform. In this way, users can take advantage of this offer starting today and until November 25 at 3:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time.

Splinter Cell Chaos Theory was launched back in 2005 to present us with an adventure in which an information war through blackouts in the city, sabotage in the Stock Market and attacks on national defense systems. The player, playing the main spy of the delivery, must infiltrate the enemy base to collect useful information for the allies, as long as survive various threats that await in that hostile and aggressive territory.

Therefore, Ubisoft gives us a way to return to the adventures of Splinter Cell. And, although it is not the way we would want to return to the franchise, it never hurts to get hold of a free game from the French company. From 3DJuegos we have imagined how we would like a new installment of Splinter Cell to be for the new generation of consoles, although Ubisoft I have not confirmed anything for the moment. Until this long-awaited announcement occurs, the saga is preparing for an animated series that would premiere in 2023, so the history of the saga will go beyond video games.

