Ubisoft has not improved the work culture of its workers at all: “none of the requests has been fulfilled”

Ubisoft employees claimed in an open letter signed a year ago that key working aspects be improved.

The relationship between Ubisoft and its workers it is something that for a few months it was known that it was quite bad. This time it was the Twitter account A Better Ubisoft the one that has manifested itself pointing out that none of the demands that they requested from Ubisoft a year ago have been met.

A Better Ubisoft is an account created by current employees and former employees of the French company with the intention of exercising a real change in work culture from Ubisoft. One year after signing the open letter, none of the 4 demands have been met.

The statement reads as follows: “A year ago we signed our open letter to Ubisoft management asking for MUCH more action to address abuse and establishing our four key demands. None of our demands have been met.”

In addition, it has been through a thread where they have remembered the 4 requests that have not been fulfilled:

stop ascending and transfer to criminals acquaintances from studio to studio, team to team with no repercussions. This cycle has to end.



and transfer to acquaintances from studio to studio, team to team with no repercussions. This cycle has to end. Collective seating at the table to have a meaningful opinion about how Ubisoft is moving forward as a company.



about how Ubisoft is moving forward as a company. Collaboration across industries to agree on a set of basic rules and processes studios can use to handle these crimes in the future.



and processes studios can use to handle these crimes in the future. It should heavily involve employees in non-executive positions and union representatives.

Of 20,000 workers at Ubisoft, only 25.4% are womenTwitter account too. reveal some stats key on how the situation is at Ubisoft. A 25 % of those who signed the open letter last year they are no longer working at Ubisoft. In addition, of all the workers of the French company, only one 25% are women.

The current situation of Ubisoft is quite delicate. The poor economic results, the continuous delays or cancellations of titles and the work culture are some of the symptoms that show that ‘the French company is going through a pretty bad time.

More about: Ubisoft.