Ubisoft is developing a new shooter according to Tom Henderson and these would be its first details

From Ubisoft they do not rest and continue to search for new ideas that allow them to be one of the most successful companies in the market. In this sense, according to information from Tom Henderson, a regular industry insider, the French company would be involved in the development of a new third-person shooter. It is known as Pathfinderpossible codename, and it would be a new IP.

Henderson has been able to confirm the project with up to three different sources, and has seen several images and videos of an action and shooting title with similarities to Hyper Scape, the battle-royale from Ubisoft Montreal that will soon close its servers.

Players have to fight their way to a hub with a big AI bossAlways according to the journalist, Pathfinder seeks to offer a more cartoonish graphic section for a PvEvP experience where two teams of four players land on a map and have to fight to reach its center, dominated by an AI controlled boss. The “heroes” must make their way through a battlefield divided into two barriers, one outside and one inside, which have a series of destructive doors around them that change in each game, thus guaranteeing replayability.

On their way to the center both teams fight against all sorts of machine controlled enemies, which increase in difficulty the closer to the target you get. Nevertheless, “heroes” are characters with unique abilities they can level up. Finally, Henderson also talks about a hub central where players can meet, train, have fun in car races, etc.

When we will see this video game is a mystery. According to the journalist, the production is still in a very early stage of development, so much remains to be done. Tom Henderson also assured a few weeks ago that Ubisoft was working on a new Prince of Persia inspired by the success of the Ori saga.

