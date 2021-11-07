Ubisoft is once more accused via its employees: ‘none of our calls for had been met’

Following court cases of harassment and adverse tradition, A Higher Ubisoft proposes motion and solicits improve from its fans.

Has already handed 12 months and a part ever because the abuse circumstances at Ubisoft got here to mild, together with severe accusations to its managers. Yves Guillemot, CEO of the corporate, apologized and promised to take measures in order that those circumstances didn’t happen once more, on the other hand, his employees returned to the rate after the lawsuit towards Activision Snowfall, appearing team spirit with their employees and denouncing that the corporate had a 12 months with out taking precise motion, “past empty guarantees and incapacity to fireside the to blame. “

The brand new marketing campaign seeks to contain everybody who stands in team spirit with the employeesFrom Activision Snowfall a complete battery of measures has been put at the desk that search to prevent the location and prevent the bleeding, with proposals that might undergo structural adjustments within the operation of the corporate, whilst A Higher Ubisoft, the platform created via Ubisoft employees to assert adjustments within the corporate, has shared from his Twitter account 4 key necessities, that when 100 days since their open letter, they’ve now not been happy.

The shared calls for via A Higher Ubisoft are:

Prevent to advertise and transfer bullies identified throughout the corporate with none actual repercussions. “This cycle should finish.”

identified throughout the corporate with none actual repercussions. “This cycle should finish.” To have a seat on the desk on industry choices.

on industry choices. Create a community of collaboration between corporations , agreeing on a suite of elementary regulations and processes that each one research should agree to, to keep away from those eventualities at some point.

, agreeing on a suite of elementary regulations and processes that each one research should agree to, to keep away from those eventualities at some point. Those collaborations should be performed in large part between the non-senior workers and union representatives.

This new request would now not contain most effective corporate workers, however relatively all those that improve your marketing campaign. To do that, they’ve made a choice to His Fans, encouraging them to signal their new calls for. In the meantime, at Ubisoft, one of the vital affected other people have denounced that along with now not in the hunt for answers, they’ve been prohibited from chatting with reporters about their studies on the corporate.

Extra about: Ubisoft.