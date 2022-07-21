Ubisoft is working on a small, unannounced game, but all we know is that it’s delayed

The title, which was scheduled for the 2022-2023 period, changes its dates along with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Today is not a good day for Ubisoft. Just a few minutes ago, the French company announced a delay in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora that pushes it into the fiscal year of 2023-2024. However, this is not the only game that has undergone a change in its launch window, as it seems that the developer is working on another title that, although it was scheduled for the 2022-2023 period, is also change your dates.

We have also decided to release a smaller paid game in 2023-2024UbisoftWe know absolutely nothing about this game beyond what Ubisoft comments in its latest sales report, where it announces the delay of this mysterious experience: “We have also decided to launch in 2023-2024 a smaller payout gameoriginally scheduled for 2022-23″.

Alongside this, Ubisoft also determines what has been the cause of these latest delays with a message that looks to the future with optimism: “Although this additional development time is a reflection of the current restrictions on production throughout the industry, We are working hard to design the most efficient working conditions to ensure both the flexibility of our teams and strong productivity while bringing the best experiences to players.”

We will be attentive to Ubisoft’s social networks to find out the particularities of this installment, which, it seems, will be made to beg a little more than the company anticipated. Beyond this, it is important to remember that the French team intends to close 2022 with Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, whose latest news makes us look forward to its launch on October 20and Skull and Bones, which has already presented more details of its open world and wants us to sail its seas on November 8th.

