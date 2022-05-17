Ubisoft + joins the new PS Plus with a subscription that will include more than 100 games: these are the first

Under the name of Ubisoft+ Classics, the French company will offer a selection of its most popular titles.

Although the announcement of the new PS Plus has generated reactions of all kinds, there are many players who hope to receive more information about the revamped PlayStation service in the coming days. Just a few minutes ago, Sony covered that need with the list of the first games to be released on its models Essential, Extra y Premiumand the community has been quick to point out titles as renowned as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Shortly after PlayStation revealed all these titles, Ubisoft confirmed the obvious: Ubisoft+ joins the service with subscription Ubisoft+ Classicswhich will be available to all members of the Extra and Premium models from the next June 23 in Europe. According to the statement from the French company, this novelty aims to offer us a selection of its most popular games, so it is no surprise that on this list we find very successful adventures.

With this move, Ubisoft intends to enhance the appeal of the new PS Plus with an initiative that will eventually include over 100 games of the French brand, although we will have 27 of them at the launch of the PlayStation service. Below you have the list of titles detailed by Ubisoft, although the publisher promises to expand this number up to 50 titles by the end of 2022.

Catalog of Ubisoft+ Classics on PS Plus Assassin’s Creed Valhalla



For Honor



The Crew 2



Child of Light



Eagle Flight



Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon



Far Cry 3 Remaster



Far Cry 4



Legendary Fishing



Risk: Urban Assault



South Park: The Fractured but Whole



South Park: The Stick of Truth



Space Junkies



Star Trek: Bridge Crew



Starlink: Battle for Atlas



STEEP



The Crew



The Division



Trackmania Turbo



Transference



Trials Fusion



Trials of the Blood Dragon Game



Trials Rising



Valiant Hearts: The Great War



Watch Dogs



Werewolves Within



ZOMBIES

“With Ubisoft+ Classics, we’re giving PlayStation gamers another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles,” he says. Chris Early, senior vice president of associations. “This is just the beginning as we will finally make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build on our vision and offer gamers more options to access their favorite games, wherever they are“.

if you still wonder how will it work the new PS Plus, take a look at all the questions that PlayStation has solved so far. In addition, the company has been expanding the information about its service and we already know some of the incentives of its subscription models, as well as the frequency with which the games on the platform will be renewed.

