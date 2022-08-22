Ubisoft nips blade game rumors in the bud, what about Marvel’s vampire slayer?

Just a few hours ago, the Instagram image of an actor who alluded to this possibility was leaked.

It seemed that we were going to start the week with news around Ubisoft y MarvelWell, just a few hours ago, actor Alex Martin posted some pictures on Instagram that alluded to a supposed Blade game. As expected, the rumors spread like wildfire and, to stop the advance of this snowball, the French study has come to the fore to clarify the situation.

Sorry to cut the rumors short, we’re not making a Blade gameUbisoft“Sorry to cut the rumors, we’re not making a blade gamebut we can’t wait to see what our friends at Marvel Studios have in store for next year’s movie!” based on this comic book character, which would become the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To put a bit of context, you just need to know that the speculations were born as a result of the aforementioned publications by Alex Martin. Here, photographs were observed referenciaban a Ubisoft y Marvel, as well as the director of the upcoming Blade movie, Bassam Tariq. In addition, the actor accompanied these images with the hashtag “videogames“, which ended up giving shape to the rumor that we have been hearing throughout the morning. In short, and as Dexerto pointed out at the time, everything indicates that Alex Martin’s publications intended to teach the technology of capturing Ubisoft’s move, which can be used in film production.

In this way, Ubisoft debunks all theories around a hypothetical Blade game developed by their studios. Although this data may discourage some players, it should be remembered that Marvel will continue to bring their superheroes to the video game format with the next Marvel’s Midnight Suns. A delivery that, although it has recently suffered a delay, promises to be the biggest title of its developers. Us we have already been able to play itand that has given us the opportunity to collect the 5 keys of Midnight Suns.