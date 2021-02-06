Ubisoft postpones Rainbow Six Six Invitational 2021

Entertainment

February 6, 2021
Bad news for the sports. Ubisoft He had to postpone the Six Invitational 2021 de Rainbow Six, the world tournament to be held in Paris.

It was on January 29 when the Prime Minister of France announced that the country’s borders would be closed to all non-European travelers. Ubisoft has worked very hard to try to find a solution and organize the “face-to-face” edition of the Six Invitational 2021, which was held this month. But a LAN tournament will not be possible due to the sanitary measures that have been necessary to impose.

Therefore, the French company has reported that it is postponed to dates yet to be determined, and they assure that they are disappointed that things are not going to work out as planned. The fans expected news and the competition, and it will not be possible.

However, from Ubisoft they ensure that they are already working and in contact with organizations to find a solution. At the moment, the postponement is indefinite, pending news, of which of course we will keep you informed.

