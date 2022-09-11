Ubisoft presents Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Last Chapter for this year

This is a free character addition to shore up the narrative portion of Eivor’s adventure.

At Ubisoft’s event on the Assassin’s Creed saga there was room for many novelties related to the franchise and, how could it be otherwise and many were already anticipating, one of the strong points was the downloadable add-ons for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla .

“We have launched several new activities and game modes for Valhalla,” they explain from Ubisoft, recalling some such as River Raids, Tombs of the Fallen, Mastery Challenges or Forgotten Saga. Next stop? The Last Chapter, due out in the coming months. It is an addition of free character which will “tie together some of the storylines that were set during the video game”.

Here we will see the reunion of Eivor with some of the main characters from the original adventure, and also “some very influential historical figures will appear“Although they have not gone into more details, it has been possible to see this addition and the characters of the game in motion in this unpublished narrative framework in a trailer that you can see on these lines.

The great protagonists, yes, have been the presentation of Mirage and the Assassin’s Creed of Japan that have been presented tonight. From this link you can check all the news about it.

