Ubisoft presents its first free NFTs: all the details of Ubisoft Quartz and the Digits

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will be the first video game to support these digital assets.

No more promises and forward-looking statements. Ubisoft has just presented the first NFTs for a triple A game, and this is just the beginning of an ambitious project that has been working on for the last four years, and that goes by the name of Ubisoft Quartz. What is it? A platform for the exchange of digital assets, the NFTs, which in this case, respond to the name of Digits. And the first video game that will make use of them is Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

For now, available in beta, these digital tokens respond to two key ideas: they are NFT collectibles, with which you can trade with other players through a decentralized market, but they are also NFTs that have a real use in the video game; They serve to alter the appearance of objects. Ubisoft highlights that the technology of the blockchain allows “to turn our players into stakeholders of our games, in a way that is also sustainable for our industry, returning the value they generate through the time they spend online, the objects they buy or the content they create. “

Lets turn our players into stakeholders in our gamesUbisoftThese first NFTs, or Digits, will put Ubisoft Quartz to the test, but the French company told 3DJuegos in an exclusive interview that it is only the first step. “What we’re excited about is focusing on the kind of NFT experiences we can give our players,” says another of the project leaders, Baptiste Chardon. Presented as exclusively cosmetic elements, Digits are limited in nature, they are numbered, and the owners of this non-fungible token are reflected in their “DNA”. This is. As they are traded, players will have a chance to see who was in the hands of the past. “They are accompanied by a certificate of ownership stored in the blockchain, a decentralized technology, managed by the community and independent of Ubisoft, which gives players more control than ever, “they warn in a press release.

To access these first free NFTs, the following requirements must be met:

Jugar Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint en Ubisoft Connect para Windows PC.

Get an XP level of 5 in the game.

Be at least 18 years old.

Quartz, an NFT platform for gamers

The intention of Ubisoft is that only players can access the NFTs that are offered in Quartz, and for this, an “eligibility principle” will be worked on, which, as you can see, may be linked to the need to have a certain level of skill. . In this way, those responsible told us, they hope to end the dreaded speculation. “You have to be a gamer and be deemed eligible by Ubisoft before you can claim a Digit even in the single market. So we think all these restrictions should help maintain the healthy market“, they stand out.

It should not be forgotten that one of the reasons why Xbox is moving away from NFTs is precisely the speculative nature that they currently have.

How can you get these first NFTs for free? Users must access their Ubisoft Connect accounts on PC and link it with external wallets such as Kukai or Temple. From then on, they will be able to claim their Digits within the deadlines established by Ubisoft: on December 9, 12 and 15, a weapon, helmet and pants with an exclusive design will be available. From there, players can use them in-game, enjoy them as collectibles with their own video details, or sell them on the open market.

For now it will be necessary to use cryptocurrenciesFor now, it will be necessary to use cryptocurrencies to trade with these NFTs, but Ubisoft confirmed to 3DJuegos that they are already talking to companies so that the use of stable coins like the euro.

“Energy efficiency is a key requirement to drive blockchain technology into a future where it can be widely used by millions of gamers,” says Blockchain Technical Director at Ubisoft, Didier Genevois. “A transaction on the Tezos network uses the same amount of energy as online streaming of 30 seconds of video, while the previous generation of blockchain networks can consume the same energy that a year-long uninterrupted streaming requires. . This so low carbon footprint it means that both our developers and players can prioritize innovation without compromising sustainability, “he adds.

It must be remembered that just a few weeks ago Ubisoft was enthusiastic about play-to-earn, and it is something that it has insisted on when presenting these first NFTs. “Blockchain technology Ubisoft hopes to create that free and decentralized marketplace that allows players to be rewarded for their dedication and hard work,” they say. Now it remains to wait to see how this ambitious project from Ubisoft Quartz evolves.

