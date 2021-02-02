Ubisoft presents the Brawlhalla Sports 2021 program

Ubisoft and Blue Mammoth Games announce their 2021 Esports program Brawlhalla, which has a prize of one million dollars and five international championships that will take place between the months of February to November 2021.

This is the biggest prize in the Brawlhalla championship, proving that season 2021 maintains Ubisoft’s commitment to support its fighting game competition, which already has more than 50 million players around the world.

There will be five international tournaments throughout the year. This 2021 season begins with the Winter Championship, an online tournament with $ 75,000 in prizes, which will take place between February 27 and March 14. Players of all platforms will be able to participate, as Brawlhalla allows cross-play

It is now possible to register through this link.

Later, the following competitions will arrive:

Spring Championship: Held online in April and May.

Summer Championship: To be held online in July.

Autumn Championship will be held online in September and October.

World Championship: To be held online in November.

In all the tournaments it will be possible to win money thanks to the prizes of the eSports program. Ubisoft and Blue Mammoth are planning invitational events throughout this year, including the Brawlhalla Pro Series, a four-week competition taking place in June.