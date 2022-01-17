Ubisoft produces a VR game that will take us to experience the Notre Dame fire from within

It is part of ‘Notre Dame On Fire’, a docudrama about the Parisian drama directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud.

In 2019, Notre Dame Cathedral suffered a catastrophic fire which swept away a large part of one of the most famous buildings in the world, the main attraction along with the Eiffel Tower in the city of Paris and in France itself. In video games, we were able to see it in detail in Assassin’s Creed Unity, and the developer herself offered us a virtual visit to admire the details of its architecture.

But it seems that the fact that Ubisoft has faithfully recreated the cathedral in video games has caused other media to continue to be interested in his work. As Variety has anticipated, the French company will collaborate with ‘Notre Dame On Fire’, a documentary aimed at reliving the harrowing moments that occurred almost three years ago at the scene.

It will put us in the shoes of a firefighterIn this way, Ubisoft is producing a virtual reality experience for the project directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud. Lasting approximately one hour, it will put us in the shoes of a firefighter and we will have to cooperate with the rest of our companions, as if it were a puzzle game, to escape from the flames. “The idea is to go through the cathedral to find the relics and fight the fire, saving Notre Dame before time runs out,” said Deborah Papiernik, head of strategic alliances at Ubisoft.

At the moment we do not have official images nor do we know if it will be sold independently; we only have a teaser trailer for the docudrama (scheduled for the month of March) that you can see in this same news item. At the time of misfortune, different users paid tribute to the monument through the Parisian delivery of Ubisoft, and the company itself donated $500,000 and gave away the game in a solidarity initiative that the gaming community applauded.

