Ubisoft raises the launch price of its upcoming AAA games, including Skull & Bones

The most important games of Ubisoft they will be sold now at a price of 80 euros/70 dollarssomething the company had resisted until now.

During an interview with Axios, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed that the next AAA games of the company will be sold from now on at 80 eurosa price hike that is in line with the current industry standard.

“Some of the games will come out at the same price as the competition“, he confirmed. “Big AAA games will be $70 [80 euros]”.

The price of 80 euros was established from the beginning of the new generation of consoles for major releases.

Skull & Bones is the first of these games which is set at the new price of 80 euros. Amazon has already adopted the new pricing structure with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Skull & Bones, which can be booked for €79.99.

Until now, Ubisoft had maintained the maximum price of the last generation of 70 euros for a standard edition game. However, at the time he made it clear that he would not rule out a price increase, and this has been the case.

Skull & Bones will bear this price, but Assassin’s Creed Mirage will not, which looks set to take a different path from the rest of the franchise (in this regard and others). But the rest of future AAA games from Ubisoft will be sold at the new standard of 80 euros marked from the beginning of the new generation of consoles.