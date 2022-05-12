Ubisoft reaffirms the launch window of Mario + Rabbids 2, Avatar and a game that is coming to fruition

Although we already knew this fact, the publisher has calmed the fans in its latest financial report.

A few weeks ago, Ubisoft encouraged its community with more information about titles like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, something that was added to the recovery of an almost adrift game: Skull & Bones. At the time, the publisher confirmed a launch window for the period of 2022-2023and now it has wanted to reaffirm this decision in its latest financial report.

For 2022-2023 we are looking to return to significant growth on the top lineUbisoftAs can be read in the document, initially indicated by the well-known tweeter NibelUbisoft returns to place the release of its three games in this period of time: “For 2022-2023 we seek to return to grow significantly on the top line. This will be especially driven by a diverse lineup of premium games, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and Skull & Bones, as well as other exciting titles“.

“This growth will also benefit from our Free-to-Play releases, especially from those based on our largest IPs“, concludes the excerpt focused on this information. In this way, Ubisoft maintains its confidence in the three developments and intends to raise the expectations of the players with the promise of announce more titles in the coming months.

We’ll be keeping an eye on anything Ubisoft releases in regards to the release of its games, though it’s already been sparking all sorts of conversations with Skull & Bones. And it is that this title, which has been described as a open world focused on multiplayeris already preparing closed betas and, to know all the details of this project, they invite us to join their insider program.

