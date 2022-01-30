Ubisoft reiterates its intentions with NFTs and believes that players still “don’t get it”

In December, the company introduced the Ubisoft Quartz initiative focused on these digital assets.

Although the NFT They had been hanging around the Internet for some time, of course they shook the video game world as soon as Ubisoft announced its Ubisoft Quartz initiative. The proposal focused on digital assets was not supported by the gaming community, something that was reflected in a barrage of dislikes on the YouTube video and the rear concealment of said presentation. However, Ubisoft is very clear that will go ahead with your idea.

I think the players do not understand what a digital secondary market can give themNicholas PouardThis has been reiterated once again in an interview granted to Finder, in which Nicholas Pouard, run by Quartz and his Digits, and Didier Genevois, the Blockchain Technical Director at Ubisoft. According to their statements, they see the project as a great step for the world of video games and are convinced that, although the initial response from players has been negative, they will change their minds over time.

“I think the players do not understand what a digital secondary market can give them,” explains Pouard. “For now, because of the current situation and the context of NFTs, players really believe that, first, it’s destroying the planet, and second, it’s just a tool to speculate. But what we see [en Ubisoft] is he Full Time. The end of the match is all about giving players the chance to resell their items once they’re done with them or the game is over.”

From Ubisoft, in addition, they are aware that the announcement would bring with it a wave of criticism, since they consider that it is something natural in his movement: “Also, this is part of a paradigm shift in video games. Moving from one economic system to another is not easy to manage. There are many habits that you need to go against and an ingrained mindset that you need to change. need time. We know”.

It is not a surprise that Ubisoft continues to fight for its Ubisoft Quartz, since it has already mentioned on multiple occasions that it is an idea that not going to leave. However, this project has also received negative opinions from developers and large companies, as Xbox has ruled out making room for NFTs due to the apparent lack of entertainment what they offer and Josef Fares, director of It Takes Two, commented that he would rather get shot in the knee than put NFTs into his games.

