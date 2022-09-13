Ubisoft responds to rumors of a possible remake of the first Assassin’s Creed

They have made it clear that they are not preparing a return of the original game: they are focused on Mirage.

The Ubisoft Forward held last Saturday, September 10, left us with multiple news from the Assassin’s Creed sagathe highlight being the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a new title with which Ubisoft intends to return to the roots of the franchise with a more restrained proposal and less RPG planned for 2023.

However, in recent weeks it had been rumored that Ubisoft might have among its plans to bring back the original Assassin’s Creed, the game with which the series began. If you expected it, there is bad news: Ubisoft has confirmed that it is not working on a remake of the first titledespite being a project that some fans expected.

We are not doing a remake of the firstJean Luc Sala“It is not what we are doing. I am completely focused on Assassin’s Creed Mirage and I can tell you that we are not doing a remake of the first one,” he has categorically ruled out. Jean Luc Salawho holds the position of art director at Ubisoft, in an interview with Eurogamer.

Therefore, remakes of previous installments of the saga are not expected. At least in the short termalthough it would not be the first time that Ubisoft has republished some of its most recognized previous games with improved versions, usually with the excuse of launching them on new platforms.

For the rest, and beyond the announcement of Mirage, which should be released on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles sometime in 2023, Ubisoft’s presentation left us with the confirmation that the Infinity platform will have different Assassin’s Creed games from 2024, the most prominent being the new RPG set in Japan and another desktop title with the nickname Hexe. We know much less about him, but it has been confirmed that will be different in terms of structure and gameplay.

