Ubisoft seems to be developing a Blade game after an actor slips out

Alex Martin has deleted the compromised photos from his Instagram profile.

It often happens that there are some things that can be escape some actors, but even so the doubt always continues to exist until there is no official confirmation. In this case, an actor has apparently implied that Ubisoft would be developing a Blade video game.

Actor Alex Martin posted on his instagram a post that showed more photos, but later deleted some photos that looked like Ubisoft was developing a Blade game. In addition, also the hashtag “videogames” was on. This information comes from filtrador Rebs Gaming that you have shared on your Twitter.

In one of the deleted photos it is seen that there is a Ubisoft label accompanied by Alex Martin’s name. There is also a clapperboard indicating that the production falls on Marvel. In this case, if they had something to do with it, it seems that both the video game and the movie would have something to do with it. Even so, it suggests the Dexerto medium that they could be using the Ubisoft motion capture technology.

obviously this it has no official status, but we will have to see what the next few months hold. In another sense, what we’ve learned from the latest Marvel games is that Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been pushed back with no known date yet and Spider-Man on PC is off to a good start on Steam.

