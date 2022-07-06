Ubisoft sets a date for the event where it will present the new Assassin’s Creed and other games

The French developer has also announced a direct dedicated to Skull & Bones, which will take place in a few days.

Ubisoft prepares to close the 2022 with proposals such as Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, but the developer wants to further raise public expectations around its games by explaining the future of Assassin’s Creed. This could satisfy any fan of the French studio, but it seems that we have more reason to get excited about its news.

The Ubisoft Forward will take place on September 10 at 9:00 p.m.After all, the company has just announced a Ubisoft Forward for the next one September 10 at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). We do not know the duration of the event, but those responsible will present gameplays, updates and projects from Ubisoft teams from around the world, something that we can follow through their YouTube channels, Twitch and their official website. If we want to access the event with accessibility options and multiple languages, we must enter a link created specifically for it.

What will the well-known editor surprise us with? At the moment, we can do no more than theorize, but there are already those who assure that the event will be carried out, in part, by the Assassin’s Creed saga. However, there are also users who are waiting for news that expands the information on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, about which we still don’t know much.

If you are curious about the games already confirmed by Ubisoft, know that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has revealed the size necessary to install on Nintendo Switch. On the other hand, Skull and Bones still does not give us much news beyond an event that will be broadcast in a few days.

