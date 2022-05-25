Ubisoft shareholders put a price on its sale, still well above its stock market value

Rumors continue around Assassin’s Creed publishers, but their headlines still see potential for growth.

If you have followed Ubisoft news in recent weeks, you will already be aware of the rumors about its sale that surround the company. However, this seems to be still far away according to Dealreporter, and it is that the developer would be waiting for a strong improvement in its stock price before starting to listen to offers.

Sources consulted by the financial portal, come in the range of 60 to 70 euros the minimum price per share to start talking about selling the company, although reaching up to 100 euros is valued given the long-term prospects of the video game producer. To put it in context, the company’s price today stands at 48.19 euros, after having shot up in recent weeks from 34.56 euros in April.

With the exception of this last year, Ubisoft has always had a stock market valuation of more than 60 euros, up to 80 between 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

This report arrives, we repeat, a few weeks after being informed of the interest of various private equity firms for taking over the reins of Ubisoft. Subsequently, the maneuvers of the Guillemot family to avoid a takeover bid were also published in the press. During a recent talk with shareholders, the company’s chief executive, Yves Guillemot, wanted to reiterate his management’s interest in ensuring his independence.

EA would also be looking for its sale

Following the announced sale of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft, and rumors surrounding Ubisoft’s future, this Friday we also learned of an unsuccessful merger of EA with NBCUniversal in April, with FIFA publishers looking for other partners for a sale or merger. For its part, Take-Two Interactive has closed the purchase of Zynga today and hopes to remain an independent company, although it will value the offers that arrive.

More about: Ubisoft and Purchase of studios.