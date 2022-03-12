Ubisoft suffers a cyberattack causing the fall of its services: everything indicates that the group that attacked NVIDIA had something to do with it

the video game company Ubisoft has recently suffered a cyberattack that has violated some of its services. Although many of its users reported problems last weekend, it was not until recently that the company confirmed that they had been victims of a security breach.

This attack seems to have affected several of its systems, games and services, although at the moment the company affirms that no personal information of the user has been violated. There are indications that the hacker group ‘LAPSUS$’ could have been the architect of all this.

The 25 hardest games in history

Ubisoft is currently investigating the case.

In the post that they have released through their official blog they have confirmed that a cybersecurity incident has caused a temporary break in their services. This was the reason why many users on Twitter were complaining that the service was down. From the company they assure that their computer team is already working to investigate the problem. For this reason, all your employee passwords have been reset.

The study responsible for recent titles such as ‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ or ‘Far Cry 6’, confirms that all your games and services are working normallyand that there is no evidence that users’ personal data has been compromised.

The ‘LAPSUS$’ group could be behind it all





According to comments from BleepingComputer, in Downdetector it was possible to verify that there were already user reports since March 4, an incident that seems to be related to the most recent of all. Moments after the news was discovered by The Verge, the article was shared in what appears to be the LAPSUS$ Telegram groupindicating that the group could be involved in this incident.

It is not the first time that this hacker group has caused problems of this kind. LAPSUS$ has been involved in leaking a large amount of classified information from companies such as Samsung, NVIDIA, or Mercado Libre. In this case it seems that at the moment they have not been able to obtain confidential data from Ubisoftalthough the investigation by the company continues.