Ubisoft talks about the profitability of triple A

Ubisoft does not seek to be as focused on Triple A games as it has been in the past and take a close look at the free-to-play business and its existing catalog to generate income.

In an earnings report yesterday, the company reported on its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year, and they have said that in 2022 (from April 2021 to the same month of the following year) they still include triple A games but that in the future do not want to remain focused on that business model.

“We have said for years that our overall average of triple A launches has been 3 or 4, and we will maintain that for 2022. But we see that, progressively, continuously, we go from a model that has focused on those launches to a different one. in which we combine important triple A releases and an important dynamic with the existing catalog, adding to the equation free-to-play titles with premium experiences.

He has specified that the company already has triple-A titles in its calendar such as Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Skull & Bones, Riders Republic, the remake of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and Roller Champions. He has indicated that they are going ahead with an Assassin’s Creed for mobiles that will take to China thanks to Tencent, which would be a way to enter the free-to-play market of games for phones, which account for 9% of the total business of the company.

“In fiscal 2022, we will continue our evolution from the triple-A-centric model to one in which free to play and premium experiences coexist across all platforms. These diverse experiences will be fed back with complementary play and business models. . “

As a curiosity, Hyper Scape has not been mentioned at all, which does not seem to have been of relevance since its launch.

During the report, CEO Yves Guillemot said that the company’s existing catalog will play a big role in future sales, something that already happens with products like Rainbow Six Siege (which in the last 12 months has seen increased its players by 15 million users), with a growth of 70 million since its launch and continues to be the main vehicle for the distributor.

we expect our highly-profitable back catalog to account for an even larger share of our business going forward.”