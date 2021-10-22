Ubisoft tries to “bury” interior lawsuits and prohibits its staff from chatting with newshounds

A number of staff guarantee that their lawsuits are going nowhere and denounce the loss of answers.

Ubisoft continues to amass issues referring to sexual harassment instances of their places of work. One thing that started with a collective grievance and that, sadly, continues via questionable movements amongst its body of workers. On this sense, a number of staff denounce that the French corporate does now not search for answers to their interior lawsuits, one thing this is annoyed by means of restrict them from speaking to newshounds on studies lived within the corporate.

I gave a commentary as a witness in the course of the Idoko platform I by no means heard the restUbisoft workerThis knowledge has been published because of a file by means of Kotaku, the place the statements of a few affected persons are learn. Neatly, with pseudonyms to keep away from retaliation by means of Ubisoft, the workers say that, despite the fact that they have got filed interior lawsuits towards a colleague, none of them move forward: “I gave a commentary as a witness in the course of the Idoko platform [para hacer denuncias anónimas] relating to a case {that a} colleague had already reported and I by no means heard the rest, not more questions, not anything. “

if it is an meant method to bury this stuff, it is runningUbisoft workerDue to this fact, and including instances of different colleagues, the workers believe that this state of being inactive by means of Ubisoft is completed on objective to keep away from fixing critical issues: ” I started to grasp the reaction of a few Ubisoft veterans after I attempted to persuade them to boost their voices [sobre temas similares]. It used to be at all times a variation of ‘The similar factor occurs once a year, I’ve reported X choice of occasions, with witnesses and proof, and they have got now not completed the rest or individual X used to be promoted or transferred.’ “And the worker ends by means of pronouncing that” It is unhappy , and it’s an intentional method to bury this stuff, it is running. “

Then again, there are increasingly more public lawsuits, and this is the reason Ubisoft has despatched an e-mail to its body of workers the place it reminds that “your studies and the tips to which you might have get entry to when you paintings within the studio are privileged and can’t be shared out of doors of the find out about“One thing this is added with a point out to newshounds:” Clearly, this doesn’t save you newshounds from looking to touch you. If this occurs, we ask you to take the petition to the Media Members of the family Division. It’s what must be completed, however additionally it is a dedication that you just made below the Code of Habits, the Anti-Leaks Coverage and your employment contract“.

Due to this fact, Ubisoft does now not hesitate to reiterate that its staff are prohibited from expressing the issues that passed off within the corporate via public way, since it’s an identical to put your activity at the line. Which presentations that, despite the fact that Ubisoft took motion at the topic by means of firing two senior officers and extra employees for the accusations made, nonetheless now not going through the issue. A call that reminds us of the disciplinary measures taken by means of Activision-Snowstorm, despite the fact that it continues to have prison dilemmas that experience price it a sanction of 18 million bucks and the intervention of the state of California within the case.

