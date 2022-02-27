Ubisoft turns to help its teams affected by the Ukraine War

The French company currently has two studios in the country, one in the capital, Kiev, and the other in Odessa.

Despite living an enviable February for video games, the European reality has been very different. War is once again an infamous protagonist on the mainland while Russia conducts its military operation against Ukraine. There have been several European studios that have come out to show their rejection and concern with the events, like the authors of STALKER 2, who were quick to ask for help against the Russian invasion.

This time it has been Ubisoft which has spoken about the conflict, in a statement shared by Eurogamer, in which the company has shown committed to helping its workers in the country. The French company currently has two studios in Ukraine, one in the capital, Kievand another in Odesateams they are helping with funds, transportation and relocation.

“All our thoughts are with our teams and their loved ones in Ukraine. For the past few months, we have been closely monitoring the situation and taking steps to support them in the best possible way, helping to protect your safety and providing financial support. In light of the dramatic escalation, we are fully mobilized to continue to provide you with further assistance. Your safety is our primary concern. Our hearts also go out to our players, partners, and everyone affected,” Ubisoft shared from its official twitter account.

Ubisoft is providing funds and accommodation to its teams in UkraineUbisoft explained to The Loadout that, throughout the past week, they urged their workers to look for shelter in safe placesproviding all team members in Ukraine additional funds to help them cover extraordinary expenses, such as those derived from travel and relocation. They have also paid salaries in advance to avoid any potential disruption to the banking systems.

The company is also providing accommodation in neighboring countries to shelter members of the teams and their families, in addition to establishing direct lines for emergency communication in the event that infrastructures are in danger. From studios like 11 bit studios, fundraising campaigns have been launched with offers on their games, or the humanitarian donation of more than 200,000 euros from CD Projekt RED.

